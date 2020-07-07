This Year’s Brazos Valley Fair Is Cancelled Except For The Youth Livestock Show

This year’s Brazos Valley Fair has been cancelled almost in its entirety. There will be a youth livestock show, though the only details that have been announced is that more than $30,000 dollars will be presented in scholarships and awards.

The Brazos Valley Fair’s announcement followed the Texas State Fair’s decision to cancel. The decision whether to play the Texas-Oklahoma football game will be made by the schools, the Big 12 conference, and the NCAA.

Additional information from the Brazos Valley Fair:

Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, its impact on community health and well-being, the 2020 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo has been cancelled.

In an effort to show our full support for the youth of Texas, our team will be moving forward with planning the 2020 BVFR Youth Livestock Show with more details being released in the coming months. The 2020 BVFR will award over $30,000 in awards and scholarships this year.

The safety of the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo’s visitors, participants and community is the highest priority in producing the annual fair.

After seeking guidance from county officials and taking direction from our board of directors, it became clear that cancellation was the prudent choice for the fair to do its part to improve community health and safety, and reduce the cycle of infection.

Provided the COVID-19 situation improves to the point where it’s safe to hold mass gatherings, the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo will return October 15-17 & 22-24, 2021.

“The impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” said Dr. Jim Mazurkiewicz, BVFR Board President. “We are heartbroken for the small businesses, competitors and exhibitors, community outreach groups and sponsors who rely on the income and exposure the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo brings them.”

“We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about the Brazos Valley,” Mrs. Tizard-Meyer said.

“Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We’ll miss you.”