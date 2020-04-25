Texas A&M’s Mann Selected by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft

The owner of the consensus best season by a punter in college football history, Texas A&M senior Braden Mann was selected by the New York Jets with the 12th pick of the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

“Braden is one of the best punters I have ever seen but an even better person and he is team oriented,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He saw the big picture, was a tremendous leader and has a great work ethic. He truly affected the outcome of games. His ability to flip the field and to be able to kill the ball inside the 20 is outstanding. I think he will be a great pro.”