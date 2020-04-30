Texas A&M System Chancellor Tells University Presidents To Plan To Reopen Campuses To Students This Fall

Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp tells university presidents to plan to reopen campuses to students this fall.

And a statement issued by system vice chancellor Laylan Copelin adds to plan for playing football “safely for our players and fans.”

Sharp notified university presidents and agency heads on Thursday, the day after Texas Tech’s president announced students would be returning to the Lubbock campus for the fall semester.

Statement from A&M system vice chancellor Laylan Copelin:

Chancellor John Sharp told the presidents and agency heads to plan to be open and operational this fall – to plan how to do it safely with testing and contact tracing and involving our Health Science Center personnel to ensure the welfare of our students, faculty and staff. That means in-person instruction and playing football safely for our players and fans.

Obviously, the final decision is left to the Governor, the Board of Regents, the NCAA and SEC, but Chancellor Sharp charged the A&M System leadership to come up with a plan to achieve the goal of re-opening this fall. Chancellor Sharp concluded: ‘Make this happen.’