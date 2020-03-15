Texas A&M System And FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Ready To Produce Coronavirus Vaccines

The Texas A&M University System and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) issued a joint statement Sunday afternoon that three facilities in the College Station/Bryan biocorridor are ready to produce coronavirus vaccines.

FDB is the subcontractor for the system’s two new and third retrofitted sites in the biocorridor.

System vice chancellor Laylan Copelin said they have received no federal order, but are ready to respond.

FDB says production facilities and personnel in College Station and its other locations in the United States and Europe are ready to support U.S. vaccine efforts.

Statement from A&M system vice chancellor Laylan Copelin:

“The Texas A&M University System is beginning to get questions about the status of its vaccine manufacturing capabilities.

The Texas A&M University System completed the construction of two new facilities and the retrofitting of a third site on time and on budget in 2017. The System and its subcontractor, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), are ready to respond to an order from the federal government to manufacture vaccines. To date, the System has received no federal order.

“FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) owns and operates the facilities, capable of manufacturing a wide range of vaccines and therapeutic products. This means the facilities and a trained workforce are able to respond quickly as soon as a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and safely tested.”

FDB officials echoed the Texas A&M System’s statement:

“FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) is utilizing its network of leading scientists, engineers and production facilities in both Europe and the USA, including those located in College Station, Texas to manufacture clinical material in short order to support the global efforts to control COVID-19.

FDB stands ready to support United States government efforts to respond to the manufacture of a COVID-19 vaccine.”