Texas A&M New Student Camps Won’t Be Held At Traditional Locations Or Times

Thanks to coronavirus, incoming freshman at Texas A&M will not be attending traditional summer camps that introduces the class of 2024 to the Aggie experience.

Options are being developed to FISH camp, which last year involved 6,500 students and more than 1,100 counselors, the 600 students participating in Howdy and T-camps, and Venture wilderness camps.

From Texas A&M:

In response to continued concerns about COVID-19, Fish Camp, T-Camp and Venture Camps, in consultation with the Texas A&M University Department of Student Activities and campus administrators, are in the process of revising their summer camp plans.

The following camps will not occur as originally planned: Fish Camp, originally scheduled to hold seven sessions July 25-Aug. 15 at Lakeview in Palestine, TX; T-Camp, two sessions Aug. 3-9 at Trinity Pines Conference Center in Trinity, TX; and Venture Camp: Base Camp July 13-17 in Texas Hill Country.

Camp organizers are currently working with university officials to explore a variety of options, including holding camps on the Texas A&M campus later in the summer, while being mindful of the latest guidance from university, local, state and national public health officials.

“The health and safety of all freshmen, directors, chairpersons, counselors, namesakes and university partners is, and will continue to be, our highest priority as we navigate these changes, and work to welcome the class of 2024 into the Aggie family through our alternative program,” said Ryan Brown, director of Fish Camp.

Last year alone, Fish Camp hosted 48 camps, organized by 1,168 counselors that welcomed 6,500 students to the Aggie family.

Aggie Transition Camps (ATC), the student organization that hosts T-Camp and Howdy Camp, serves upwards of 600 students per year.

“Although our programs will be different, it will not change our unwavering dedication to providing incoming students with the resources they need to make the transition to Texas A&M,” said Emma Bianchi, ATC executive director. “As director staff, we remain fully devoted to living through the mission of Aggie Transition Camps to successfully transition new students into the Aggie Family.”

Venture Camps: Base Camp and Backpacking, both programs that are coordinated in collaboration with the Departments of Student Activities and Recreational Sports, will also be modified to allow for the wilderness experience to be available to students as the new academic year progresses.

“We remain committed and excited to provide a welcoming experience for our incoming students at Texas A&M,” said Christine Gravelle, director of Student Activities. “We have an opportunity to be innovative and creative through these evolving times, and to showcase the Aggie Spirit. We are looking forward to welcoming our new Aggies into the community.”

About Fish Camp: Fish Camp strives to welcome freshmen into the Aggie family by sharing the traditions and values of Texas A&M University and creating a universally accepting support system that allows them to build relationships and embody the Aggie spirit. The camp is led entirely by Texas A&M students.

About Aggie Transition Camps: Aggie Transition Camps (ATC) is the umbrella organization that coordinates and runs Howdy Camp in the early spring and Transfer Camp (T-Camp) in the fall. ATC is for all new students at Texas A&M who wish to experience an extended orientation program. At camp, we seek to create a fun and open atmosphere, in which new students will be welcomed into the Aggie Family. You will be introduced to the many opportunities that exist at Texas A&M such as the long-standing traditions we hold dear and the true meaning of being an Aggie. It is ATC’s main goal that campers leave with a newly ignited Aggie Spirit, and many lasting friendships.