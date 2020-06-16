Texas A&M Faculty Senate Adopts Resolution “To End Institutional Racism and Other Forms of Hate at Texas A&M University”

Action at Monday’s Texas A&M Faculty Senate meeting included adopting a resolution “To End Institutional Racism and Other Forms of Hate at Texas A&M University”.

The resolution, approved by 94 percent of senate members who voted, states:

“Whereas, the Faculty Senate of Texas A&M University is strongly committed to ending institutional racism and other forms of hate on campus, and

Whereas, the Senate recognizes that many of our students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors have faced abusive and hateful behaviors at the University that we find abhorrent, and

Whereas, the Senate reaffirms our unequivocal support for moving forward with faculty initiatives such as Cultural Discourse courses, Difficult Dialogue series, and Bystander Intervention Training that are aimed at that goal,

Therefore, be it resolved that the Faculty Senate expresses its determination to work closely with our faculty colleagues, students, staff, and administrators in the months ahead to develop additional approaches to end institutional racism and other forms of hate, and to create an inclusive culture that makes Texas A&M University a welcoming environment for all.”

Click HERE to read and download a copy of the resolution from the Texas A&M Faculty Senate website.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the June 15, 2020 Texas A&M Faculty Senate meeting:

Listen to “Texas A&M Faculty Senate Adopts Resolution "To End Institutional Racism and Other Forms of Hate at Texas A&M University"” on Spreaker.