Texas A&M Announces Classes Will Resume March 23 With Only Online Classes For The Rest Of The Semester

Statement from Texas A&M provost Carol Fierke:

Classes are canceled for the full week of March 16-20. This time will enable faculty, staff and student leaders to continue coordinated planning for the remainder of the semester.

Classes will resume online only March 23 – April 28 (the last day of classes).

The university will remain open to faculty, staff and students who choose to be on campus.

A determination will be made in the coming weeks about the ability to hold final exams in person, as well as commencement.

University leadership will advise faculty members on all protocols in the days to come, and will provide direction to individual classes before resuming classes on March 23.

No undergraduate students will be required to be physically on campus but students are permitted to be on campus for services and facility usage in line with meetings cap numbers as outlined below. Graduate and professional students should contact their respective programs for guidance.

Students conducting clinical activities should consult your respective program leadership for guidance.

Self-Monitoring vs. Self-Isolation Guidance and Guidance for International and Domestic Travel: As the United States is a COVID-Level 2 country, students, faculty and staff should follow self-monitoring protocols found in the Frequently Asked Questions section of this web page and on the CDC Care Guide. The same protocols are now applied to all Level 2 countries, be it traveling to, from, or through them.

Any students, faculty or staff traveling from CDC Level 3 countries (including most of Europe) must self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus and report travel on the travel reporting portal. Domestic travel is not required to be entered into the portal at this time. Self-isolation protocols can be found in the FAQ section and are also listed on the CDC Care Guide.

No university travel is permitted domestically or internationally unless mission- critical or health-critical as approved by leadership. The university strongly discourages out-of-state and international personal travel.

Only international travel should be recorded on the travel reporting portal.

Housing: Dorms remain open to support students, with additional CDC-precautions in place for cleaning.

Dining: Dining will remain open to support students.

Transportation: Transportation will remain on the break schedule.

Meetings and Events: Campus community meetings and events are now restricted to less than 50 participants.

No participants from off campus (other than campus community members, such as with RELLIS or agencies) should join in-person meetings on campus, nor should any participants who travel from other states or countries. effective March 13 – April 3.

Meeting rooms must have considerations for appropriate social distancing, also described on the FAQs.

Campus Recruiting and Tours: No undergraduate or graduate on-campus recruiting and no campus tours will take place through April 3.

Texas A&M Athletics: All intercollegiate competition is cancelled through March 30, 2020. Per SEC, all NCAA in-person official or unofficial recruitment activity is suspended through March 30 on or off campus. Student athletes should consult coaching leadership regarding training and practice.

Precautions to Continue to Take: Wash your hands for 20 seconds Use hand sanitizer Avoid shaking hands Disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe Stay home when you are sick and avoid close contact with those who are sick Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

FAQ’s and this site will continue to be updated. Additional questions or needs can be routed to the IT Help Desk at (979) 845-8300 who will address issues or locate the correct support personnel.

We greatly appreciate the support received from the entire Aggie Network as we work with health authorities and government officials to take necessary steps in support of the safety and education of Aggies and our surrounding communities.