Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork Gives Update on Aggie Athletics

Posted by Featured Stories, Sports Tuesday, May 19th, 2020

Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork met with the media on a video conference Tuesday to give his reaction to Governor Greg Abbott’s “Phase 2” reopening of Texas, as well as an update on when athletes can return to campus.

Listen to “Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork Gives Update on Aggie Athletics” on Spreaker.

