Second Consecutive Day Of BTU Power Outage

For the second time in as many days, BTU crews restored electricity to thousands of customers.

BTU responded Friday just after 12:30 p.m. to an outage on the west side of Bryan, along FM 2818 from near Villa Maria northward to Highway 6.

Most of the 2,500 residential, commercial, and manufacturing customers had service in two hours.

The outage for a few lasted past 5 p.m.

According to a BTU tweet, a transmission pole failed and caused a short that took out the Industrial Park substation.

BTU says Thursday’s severe weather may have been a contributing factor. Following those storms, BTU crews were out deep into the night restoring power to almost 3,500 customers.