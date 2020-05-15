 LISTEN LIVE 
SEC to Vote on Allowing Student Athletes on Campus

Posted by Sports Friday, May 15th, 2020

SEC presidents and chancellors may soon be opening facilities to student athletes.

Sam Khan of ESPN reports multiple SEC athletic administrators have discussed the upcoming vote on May 22nd.

The vote would allow players to access facilities starting on June 1 or extend the currently imposed suspension on athletic activities.

