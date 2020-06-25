Schefter: Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame Game Canceled

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports the Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been canceled.

The Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 is being canceled and the Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 8 is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2020

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and former Steelers head man Bill Cowher are set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame class this year.