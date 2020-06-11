Salvation Army Captain Paul Ryerson Says Goodbye to B/CS

Salvation Army Captain Paul Ryerson Says Goodbye to B/CSFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, June 11th, 2020
Captain Paul Ryerson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his transfer to Georgia, what Bryan/College Station has meant to him and his family, his replacements, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Listen to “Salvation Army Captain Paul Ryerson says goodbye to Bryan/College Station” on Spreaker.
