Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter » Salvation Army Captain Paul Ryerson Says Goodbye to B/CS

Salvation Army Captain Paul Ryerson Says Goodbye to B/CS

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, June 11th, 2020

Captain Paul Ryerson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his transfer to Georgia, what Bryan/College Station has meant to him and his family, his replacements, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

