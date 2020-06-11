Salvation Army Captain Paul Ryerson Says Goodbye to B/CS

Captain Paul Ryerson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his transfer to Georgia, what Bryan/College Station has meant to him and his family, his replacements, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

