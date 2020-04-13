Retiring College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum Receives An Online Sendoff

Near the start of the last College Station city council meeting, was a tribute to police chief Scott McCollum, who is retiring after 35 years.

Mayor Karl Mooney was the first of 12 speakers expressing their thanks.

A family member, CSPD assistant chiefs, five other council members, other city administrators, and McCollum also spoke.

Meantime, a city spokesman says there are 45 applications under review for McCollum’s successor.

And the search for College Station’s next fire chief is down to four finalists. None are current or former CSFD firefighters. A selection could be announced in the next couple of weeks.

Click below to hear the tribute to Scott McCollum during the April 9, 2020 College Station city council meeting.

