Recent Property Crime Arrests

Three women have been arrested on charges of taking nearly $4,000 dollars of clothing from the Victoria’s Secret store at Post Oak Mall last November. Arrested last week was 18 year old Tyana Webber of Bryan. According to the College Station police arrest report, Webber and the other women, 20 year old Skylett Duffie of Navasota, and 24 year old Kaylee Robertson of Bryan, took a combined 71 items of PINK brand clothing. CSPD’s investigation, which involved nine officers and staff members, included surveillance video showing the women stuffing 34 bottoms, 23 tops, and 13 bras into black plastic bags. 18 of the items were recovered, as the store’s security officer followed a trail of items left in the parking lot to the suspect’s car. As of April 6, Webber was in jail in lieu of a $20,000 dollar bond.

A Bryan couple who wanted to use a bathroom at their home last Tuesday night discovered a stranger was inside holding the door shut. That led to the arrest of a College Station man on two counts of burglary of a habitation. According to the Bryan police arrest report, the couple left the house one hour before calling about the intruder. The victims called two hours later to report tracking their stolen iPhone and iPad, and finding other stolen items in their backyard. Four hours after the first call, BPD responded to another residential burglary, where the victims reported a stranger was inside. Officers found 23 year old Michael Grimaldo laying on the kitchen floor with items belonging to all the victims. In addition to the burglary charges, Grimaldo is jailed for violating parole.