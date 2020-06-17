 LISTEN LIVE 
Preview Of Thursday’s “One Community: A Brazos County Leaders Forum”

Wednesday, June 17th, 2020

Local law enforcement agencies, the Brazos County district attorney, and the mayors of Bryan and College Station will be taking your questions Thursday afternoon about policing, justice, and related issues.

Jason Cornelius is the organizer of Thursday’s event, titled “One Community: Brazos County Leaders Forum”.

You can watch the live stream and submit questions during the forum, which starts Thursday at 5 p.m., by going to the Facebook page of our sister station, Candy 95.

Click below for comments from Jason Cornelius, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

