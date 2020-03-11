No Positive Tests For Coronavirus In Brazos County

Brazos County’s alternate health authority announced Wednesday afternoon there have been no positive tests for coronavirus.

Dr. Seth Sullivan visited with reporters as the health district held its first Facebook live update. Future updates are scheduled for 4 p.m. on March 17, March 25, April 1, April 8, April 15, April 21, April 29, and May 5.

Dr. Sullivan’s comments included what his patients are saying and asking about coronavirus.

For those who miss the live feed, the updates are archived on the health district’s Facebook page.

The health district’s website will also be updated.