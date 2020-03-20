 LISTEN LIVE 
New football journey': Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers

Posted by Sports Friday, March 20th, 2020

By FRED GOODALL

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced he’s “starting a new football journey” in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity. The deal is worth $30 million per season. The signing comes three days after Brady announced on social media that he would not return to New England, ending his historic run with the Patriots.

-