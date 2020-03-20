New football journey’: Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers

New football journey’: Tom Brady signs with BuccaneersSports Friday, March 20th, 2020
By FRED GOODALL
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced he’s “starting a new football journey” in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity. The deal is worth $30 million per season. The signing comes three days after Brady announced on social media that he would not return to New England, ending his historic run with the Patriots.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138234
Posted by Zach Taylor on Mar 20 2020. Filed under Sports.