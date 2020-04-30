 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Sports » My Aggie Nation Podcast: Bat flips are going viral from Riley Sartain-Vaughan and Noah Vaughan

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Bat flips are going viral from Riley Sartain-Vaughan and Noah Vaughan

Posted by Featured Stories, Sports Thursday, April 30th, 2020

(Source: The Eagle)

Former Texas A&M infielder Riley Sartain-Vaughan and her husband, Noah Vaughan, treated the sports world with a viral hitting battle that was retweeted and shared by many major sports outlets, including ESPN’s SportsCenter. The Riley and Noah, who is a minor leaguer in the Oakland Athletics organization, join the show to talk about their quarantine game and the new-found attention.

 

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138878

Posted by on Apr 30 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-