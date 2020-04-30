My Aggie Nation Podcast: Bat flips are going viral from Riley Sartain-Vaughan and Noah Vaughan

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Bat flips are going viral from Riley Sartain-Vaughan and Noah VaughanFeatured Stories, Sports Thursday, April 30th, 2020
Former Texas A&M infielder Riley Sartain-Vaughan and her husband, Noah Vaughan, treated the sports world with a viral hitting battle that was retweeted and shared by many major sports outlets, including ESPN’s SportsCenter. The Riley and Noah, who is a minor leaguer in the Oakland Athletics organization, join the show to talk about their quarantine game and the new-found attention.
Posted by Zach Taylor on Apr 30 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.