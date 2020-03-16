More Catalytic Converter Thefts

Vehicles in unattended local parking lots continues to be targets for thieves.

Bryan police received 12 reports of catalytic converters being removed last Tuesday.

The estimated loss was a combined $23,000 dollars.

Seven of the 12 were at the Lithia car dealership. And five were removed in parking lots along South Texas…three at the Mental Health/Mental Retardation office and two at Enterprise rent-a-car.

Since the first of the year, BPD has received reports of 25 thefts.

College Station police received eight theft reports, all in one week last month, and all involving converters being removed from pickup trucks.