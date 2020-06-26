Mackenzie Hughes shoots 60 for 3-shot lead at Travelers

By PAT EATON-ROBB

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) _ Mackenzie Hughes shot a career-low 60 and led by three shots after the first round of the Travelers Championship. The 29-year-old Canadian flirted with 59 on Thursday as the PGA Tour tried to switch its focus back to golf amid growing concerns about the coronavirus. TPC River Highlands is no stranger to low scores_ Jim Furyk shot a tour-record 58 there four years ago. Hughes was bogey-free and made a 30-foot putt on his second-to-last hole to get to 10 under. But he left a 40-foot birdie try short to settle for 60. It was good enough for a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.