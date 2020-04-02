Low Jury Summons Response Concerns District Clerk

Even during the shelter in place, Brazos County residents must respond to a jury summons letter.

A low number of responses to the official jury summons letters due next week concerns Brazos County District Clerk Gabriel Garcia, who says less than 2,000 residents have responded to their letters for the month of April.

Garcia says assignments need to be made for court cases in May and June, which have not yet been impacted by the coronavirus.

If you have received a jury summons letter, Garcia says you need to respond by Wednesday, April 8, 2020 either by mail or online.

Listen to “Brazos County District Clerk Gabriel Garcia discusses jury summons” on Spreaker.