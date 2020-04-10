 LISTEN LIVE 
Texas A&M Venues Honor Pandemic Workers with #LightItBlue

Texas A&M Venues Honor Pandemic Workers with #LightItBlue

Friday, April 10th, 2020

Three of Texas A&M’s most iconic and visible venues – Kyle Field, Blue Bell Park and Reed Arena – participated in the nationwide #LightItBlue campaign on Thursday, April 9 to honor all frontline and essential workers for their efforts during this unprecedented period.

By joining the #LightItBlue initiative, Texas A&M Athletics sought to thank all the first-responders, doctors, nurses and health-care professionals in the Brazos Valley, as well as those serving in areas throughout the country and around the world.

 

Photos courtesy of Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

Posted by on Apr 10 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.
