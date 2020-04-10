Texas A&M Venues Honor Pandemic Workers with #LightItBlue

Texas A&M Venues Honor Pandemic Workers with #LightItBlueFeatured Stories, Sports Friday, April 10th, 2020
Three of Texas A&M’s most iconic and visible venues – Kyle Field, Blue Bell Park and Reed Arena – participated in the nationwide #LightItBlue campaign on Thursday, April 9 to honor all frontline and essential workers for their efforts during this unprecedented period.
By joining the #LightItBlue initiative, Texas A&M Athletics sought to thank all the first-responders, doctors, nurses and health-care professionals in the Brazos Valley, as well as those serving in areas throughout the country and around the world.
Photos courtesy of Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
