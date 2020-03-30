Leon County Issues Shelter In Place Order The Day After The First Positive Case Of Coronavirus

Leon County issues a shelter in place order the day after learning of the first positive case of coronavirus.

The eight page order issued Monday afternoon is similar to what was adopted last week in Brazos County.

That includes violators facing a fine of up to $1,000 dollars and/or jail time of up to 180 days.

Leon County’s shelter in place order is in effect through April 19th.

On Sunday, Leon County emergency management reported the first case of coronavirus, a 50 year old man who is believed to have contracted the virus while travelling.

Click HERE to read and download the Leon County shelter in place order.