Launch Of #AtHomeInBCS Campaign

Bryan/College Station residents and businesses are invited to check out and participate in a new community website, athomeinbcs.com.

Chamber of Commerce president Glen Brewer says this allows residents to connect with businesses, attractions, and events during shelter in place.

Other participants in the new campaign are the cities of College Station and Bryan, the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, Experience Bryan/College Station, and the Downtown Bryan Association.

Features will include virtual events, details on take-out and delivery options at local restaurants and retail shops, and much more.

The campaign also provides a place for businesses to download and print signs saying “Yes, We’re Open” that can be hung in windows.

Click below for comments from Glen Brewer, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Listen to “Launch of #AtHomeInBCS campaign” on Spreaker.

Additional information from organizers of the #AtHomeInBCS campaign:

Experience Bryan College Station, Downtown Bryan Association, B/CS Chamber of Commerce, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and both cities have joined together to launch “AT HOME IN BCS.” This campaign is a collaborative effort to maintain a sense of community while being at home during these unique times. Features will include virtual events, details on take-out and delivery options at local restaurants and retail shops, and much more. www.athomeinbcs.com will be a hub for information and resources from different organizations and businesses across Bryan-College Station.

The debut of this campaign is tomorrow, Friday, April 3, with Downtown Bryan’s Virtual First Friday! Visit Downtown Bryan Association for more information on their Virtual First Friday event. This is an effort to promote shopping local and supporting small businesses in Bryan College Station during the sheltering-in-place. Follow and share the #athomeinBCS hashtag on social media and follow along at athomeinbcs.com for more virtual activities to come.

Bryan-College Station is such a wonderful community that so many call home! We hope this will encourage and inspire you to continue to enjoy our economy and businesses.