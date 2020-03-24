 LISTEN LIVE 
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed "100%" to his proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed “100%” to his proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics

March 24th, 2020

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed “100%” to his proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bach had previously said the IOC would make an announcement about postponing the 2020 Olympics in the next four weeks.

