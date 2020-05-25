How To Avoid Long Lines At The Brazos County Tax Office

Virtually no motor vehicle transactions have to be made in Texas, due to the governor’s disaster declaration.

But that hasn’t stopped customers at the Brazos County tax office from waiting as long as two and a half hours to conduct business.

Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says her office is at half-staff due to social distancing. And if an employee contracts coronavirus, that will result in closing the office for an extended period.

For those wanting to make the drive, Roe says to call their office first to make sure you have completed all the necessary paperwork.

Roe expects longer lines as the deadline approaches for making required property tax payments.

News release from Brazos County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe:

The Tax Office is now offering limited title transfer services in the lobby. While staffing is still limited, and all motor vehicle processes are still delayed by the statewide disaster declaration, we understand the desire for residents to take care of their business if possible. The office is opening 2 title service windows to assist local residents.

The services are offered from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday through Friday. All title documents must be completely filled out before the customer is given access to the lobby for service. The number of customers served are limited to 1 at each of the service windows and 2 waiting in the lobby. Paperwork is being reviewed prior to access and forms and instructions are being provided to those who do not have all documents completed. Only title transfers are being served in the tax office lobby. Residents are encouraged to call the tax office at 979-775-9930 and talk to a title clerk to determine if they have all required paperwork before they come to the office.

All other services provided by the Brazos County Tax Office can be handled over the internet, through the mail, using the night drop box in lane one of the tax office, and through the drive through windows. The wait time for service through the drive through windows is often between 1 ½ to 2 ½ hours, so customers are strongly encouraged to utilize the other available options. Drive through windows are open from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Property tax information and payment options are available at www.brazostax.org. Copies of statements and receipts are on the website as well. The website is compatible with smart phones, tablets and computers. Payments can also be mailed to the office at 4151 County Park Ct., or dropped in the after-hours drop box in lane one of the tax office.

The most recent announcement from the Governor made no changes to handling motor vehicle transactions, and did not take action to open state agencies to the public. Virtually no motor vehicle transactions are required under the disaster declaration. All registration, placard and permit expirations as well as requirements to transfer titles are still extended for 60 days beyond the end of the disaster notice. Citations are not being issued by law enforcement for expired registration. However, residents can renew online at www.txdmv.gov, by mailing the renewal to the tax office or dropping the renewal paperwork in the drop box at the tax office. If registration is not expired beyond 5 days, most vehicles registrations can be handled at all local HEB locations.