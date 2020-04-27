Governor Abbott to Allow Some Sports Starting May 1st

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says outdoor sports that observe social distancing and involve four competitors or less, such as tennis and golf, will be allowed to start on May 1st.

Abbott made the announcement during a press conference Monday afternoon, unveiling his “Phase 1” plan to reopen the state’s economy.

The governor added that the allowance of more sports will be considered on May 18th, when he plans on implementing “Phase 2” of the reopening.