Governor Abbott Announces Timeline For Opening Cosmetology, Gyms, Non-Essential Manufacturers, & Office Buildings While Keeping Bars Closed

Governor Abbott announced Tuesday that under limited conditions, cosmetology businesses can open this Friday.

The governor also announced, again under limited conditions, a May 18th reopening for gyms and exercise businesses, what were classified as non-essential manufacturers, and office buildings.

The governor is keeping bars closed, and called for comments from bar owners to help develop what has to be done to reopen those businesses.

The governor also clarified that funerals, memorials, burials, and weddings should all be treated as church services.

There was also a clarification that rules and guidelines for going to beaches, lakes, and rivers…including river rafting…are the same as attending state parks.

Click below for comments from Greg Abbott on May 5, 2020, addressing clarifications and modifications to his executive orders:

Listen to “Governor Abbott announces clarifications and modifications to executive orders” on Spreaker.