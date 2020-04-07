 LISTEN LIVE 
Former Texas A&M Standouts Miller, Lechler Named to NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

Former Texas A&M Standouts Miller, Lechler Named to NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team

Posted by Sports Tuesday, April 7th, 2020

Football legends and Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame members Von Miller and Shane Lechler were named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team, which was released today by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Miller was selected at linebacker where he was one of the team’s eight unanimous picks, while Lechler was named as a punter. The 55-member team was the result of votes cast over the last several weeks by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers of America all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.

A three-year starter for Texas A&M, Miller posted 10.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss to earn Walter Camp All-America honors during his senior season in 2010.  Miller also won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2010. Miller was then selected by the Broncos with the second overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was inducted in the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

In the NFL, Miller has earned Pro Bowl honors eight times in his nine-year career and he garnered first-team All-Pro honors in 2012, 2015 and 2016. Miller led the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title in 2016 and earned the game’s Most Valuable Player honors in the 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Lechler starred for the Aggies from 1996 through 1999 and finished his career as the school record holder in virtually every statistical category for punting, including single game average (57.2), season average (47.0) and career average (44.7). He was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006 and will be inducted in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame later this spring.

Drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in 2000 by the Oakland Raiders, Lechler’s greatness continued in the NFL for nearly two decades until his retirement in 2017. He was a six-time All-Pro selection and a six-time Pro Bowl selections in 18 seasons with the Raiders and the hometown Houston Texans. Lechler’s career punt average of 47.6 is an NFL record and he owns two of top four season punt averages in NFL history (51.1 in 2009 and 50.8 in 2011). Last fall, Lechler’s unparalleled career was recognized when he was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

NFL, PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCE 2010s ALL-DECADE TEAM

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

Wide Receiver

Antonio Brown

End

Calais Campbell

Wide Receiver

Larry Fitzgerald

End

Cameron Jordan

Wide Receiver

Calvin Johnson

End

Julius Peppers

Wide Receiver

Julio Jones

End

*J.J. Watt

Tight End

Rob Gronkowski

Tackle

Geno Atkins

Tight End

Travis Kelce

Tackle

Fletcher Cox

Tackle

Jason Peters

Tackle

*Aaron Donald

Tackle

Tyron Smith

Tackle

Ndamukong Suh

Tackle

Joe Staley

Linebacker

Chandler Jones

Tackle

*Joe Thomas

Linebacker

Luke Kuechly

Guard

Jahri Evans

Linebacker

Khalil Mack

Guard

Logan Mankins

Linebacker

*Von Miller

Guard

Zack Martin

Linebacker

Bobby Wagner

Guard

*Marshal Yanda

Linebacker

Patrick Willis

Center

Alex Mack

Cornerback

Patrick Peterson

Center

Maurkice Pouncey

Cornerback

Darrelle Revis

Quarterback

*Tom Brady

Cornerback

Richard Sherman

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers

Safety

Eric Berry

Running Back

Frank Gore

Safety

Earl Thomas

Running Back

Marshawn Lynch

Safety

Eric Weddle

Running Back

LeSean McCoy

Defensive Back

Chris Harris

Running Back

*Adrian Peterson

Defensive Back

Tyrann Mathieu

Flex

Darren Sproles

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Johnny Hekker

Punter

Shane Lechler

Kicker

Stephen Gostkowski

Kicker

*Justin Tucker

Punt Returner

Tyreek Hill

Punt Returner

Darren Sproles

Kick Returner

Devin Hester

Kick Returner

Cordarrelle Patterson

Coach

Bill Belichick

Coach

Pete Carroll

​*Unanimous selection

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

Posted by Sports Tuesday, April 7th, 2020
-