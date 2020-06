Former Texas A&M basketball standout and current Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan has tested positive for the coronavirus, along with teammate Spencer Dinwiddie.

Jordan becomes the third Aggie professional athlete to contract COVID-19. PGA golfer Cameron Champ and WNBA guard Sydney Colson also tested positive.

The 31-year-old Jordan is expected to be in the starting lineup for Brooklyn when NBA play resumes on July 31st in Orlando.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report