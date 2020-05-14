Former Bryan Resident Accused Of Sexual Abuse Of Three Children Over A Six Year Period

A former Bryan resident is accused of sexually abusing three children over a six year period.

A two and a half year investigation by the Brazos County sheriff’s office has led to this week’s arrest of 69 year old Joe Emanuel Lopez of Macdona, which is southwest of San Antonio.

Lopez is accused of sexual contact with three girls between the ages of six and 13, during a time span between July of 2009 and September of 2015.

Assisting the sheriff’s office were Bryan police, Scotty’s House child advocacy center, and the Texas department of family and protective services.

According to online records, Lopez is awaiting trial in Brazos County district court for felony family assault with a prior conviction. According to the indictment, that incident took place last May.

While Lopez is jailed in lieu of a $75,000 dollar bond, he is also held on an undisclosed parole violation charge from Georgia.