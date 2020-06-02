First Positive Coronavirus Case of Inmate at Brazos County Detention Center

The Brazos County Sheriff’s office reports the first positive coronavirus case of an inmate.

According to a news release, a man was arrested by College Station police on Sunday and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center. The suspect said he might have COVID-19 and had been receiving medical treatment.

Sheriff’s office personnel said protocols were followed, the man was isolated and later tested positive for coronavirus. Sheriff’s Office personnel will continue to implement their response plan and take safety precautions for the duration of his detention.

Listen for comments from sheriff Chris Kirk, announcing the news during Tuesday morning’s Brazos County commission meeting, during WTAW newscasts on 1620, 94.5, and radioaggieland.com.

News release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:

On May 31, 2020, a man was arrested by the College Station Police for Assault – Family Violence and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center. The arresting officer notified Sheriff’s Office personnel that the arrestee may have COVID 19. The arrestee also shared this information with our officers and stated he had been receiving medical treatment in the community.

Sheriff’s Office personnel followed our infectious disease protocols while processing the arrestee. Our protocols include medical isolation and use of personal protective equipment. A COVID test was administrated and he was isolated as per our response plan. On June 2, 2020, the results of the test returned positive.

Sheriff’s Office personnel will continue to implement our response plan and take safety precautions for the duration of this arrestee’s detention. The Brazos County Health District will be notified prior to his release.