Face Masks Required In Common Areas Of The Brazos County Courthouse

To enter the Brazos County courthouse, which reopened Monday, you must wear a face mask.
The temporary policy, authored by county judge Duane Peters, was adopted at Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting, applies to the public and employees in common areas of the courthouse.
Click HERE to read and download the policy.
Peters says the policy was drafted by the local administrative judge following guidelines from the state office of court administration.060220-Duane-Peters.mp3
Face covering requirements elsewhere in the courthouse for members of the public is at the discretion of the elected official.
