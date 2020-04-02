Downtown Bryan Association Hosting Virtual First Friday

April’s First Friday in downtown Bryan becomes an all day virtual event.

Katelyn Brown at the Downtown Bryan Association says there will be live and pre-recorded videos during the day on their Facebook page,

That’s followed by a concert featuring local artists Friday at 8 p.m., also on the DBA’s Facebook page.

Click below for comments from Katelyn Brown, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Listen to “Preview of Downtown Bryan Association’s Virtual First Friday” on Spreaker.

Additional information from the Downtown Bryan Association:

The Downtown Bryan Association invites you to enjoy a Virtual First Friday, April 3, from the comfort of your own home! Enjoy how to and behind the scenes videos from Downtown Bryan restaurants and retailers and even a concert by local singer-songwriter, Joey McGee.

All videos will be shared on the Downtown Bryan Association Facebook page throughout the day on Friday.

As the community works together to stay at home, the businesses in Downtown Bryan are grateful for the support and hope this Virtual First Friday will give you and your family the sense of still being in Downtown Bryan. The community is encouraged to share how they are virtually attending First Friday by using #FirstFridayatHome.

The Virtual First Friday schedule will be posted on Friday, April 3 at 9 a.m. on the Downtown Bryan Association’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/DowntownBryan/