Death Of Former Texas A&M President And A&M System Chancellor William Mobley

Former Texas A&M president and A&M system chancellor William Mobley has died.

According to his obituary, Dr. Mobley passed away March 25 in Austin after an 18-month battle with bile duct cancer.

Mobley served as president from September 1, 1988 to August 31, 1993, then as chancellor from September 1, 1993 to June 12, 1994.

According to his obituary, Mobley was instrumental in the initial planning for the Bush Library and Museum and promoted minority recruitment, and expanded international educational opportunities for students and faculty.

The president emeritus spent the last 25 years in Hong Kong and Shanghai China developing executive talent for academic institutions and international corporations in the United States and Asia.

Dr. William Mobley was 78.