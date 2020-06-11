CS Police Investigate Collision Of Two Pickup Trucks At Fitch And Barron Tuesday Morning

Thanks to the WTAW listener who texted us a question about a crash in College Station Tuesday morning at Fitch and Barron.

College Station police report a pickup truck on Fitch that ran a red light was struck on the passenger side by a pickup on Barron that was towing a trailer containing lawn equipment.

The driver of the truck towing the trailer was not injured.

One passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of a suspected serious injury.

A second passenger sustained a possible injury.

The other driver, who was ticketed for disregarding a red light, sustained a possible injury.

