CS Police Investigate Collision Of Two Pickup Trucks At Fitch And Barron Tuesday Morning

Thanks to the WTAW listener who texted us a question about a crash in College Station Tuesday morning at Fitch and Barron.
College Station police report a pickup truck on Fitch that ran a red light was struck on the passenger side by a pickup on Barron that was towing a trailer containing lawn equipment.
The driver of the truck towing the trailer was not injured.
One passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of a suspected serious injury.
A second passenger sustained a possible injury.
The other driver, who was ticketed for disregarding a red light, sustained a possible injury.
