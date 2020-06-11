 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Local News for Newsletter, News » CS Police Investigate Collision Of Two Pickup Trucks At Fitch And Barron Tuesday Morning

CS Police Investigate Collision Of Two Pickup Trucks At Fitch And Barron Tuesday Morning

Posted by Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, June 11th, 2020

Thanks to the WTAW listener who texted us a question about a crash in College Station Tuesday morning at Fitch and Barron.

College Station police report a pickup truck on Fitch that ran a red light was struck on the passenger side by a pickup on Barron that was towing a trailer containing lawn equipment.

The driver of the truck towing the trailer was not injured.

One passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of a suspected serious injury.

A second passenger sustained a possible injury.

The other driver, who was ticketed for disregarding a red light, sustained a possible injury.

A reminder the WTAW text number is 979-695-1620.

WTAW noticias en español. Haga clic aquí.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=139610

Posted by on Jun 11 2020. Filed under Local News for Newsletter, News.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

WTAW en Espanol

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in -