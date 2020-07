Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the news of possible Russian bounties for killing US troops, why the president was not briefed, Texas’s coronavirus status, what his day-to-day looks like now, opening schools in the fall, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

