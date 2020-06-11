Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the coronavirus pandemic, the murder of George Floyd, legislative action regarding law enforcement reform, China, President Trump’s gathering in Dallas, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.