Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about relief funds, coronavirus statistics, how the economy can restart, the possibility of remote voting, surveillance testing, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.