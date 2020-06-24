College Station Woman Accused Of Assaulting Someone Who Was Sleeping And A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy

A College Station woman in the Brazos County jail for the 21st time in 15 years is accused of striking a man in the head with a flashlight while he was asleep.

This happened Monday morning in a home between Millican and Highway 6 in south Brazos County.

According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, 46 year old Jennifer McDaniel is also accused of throwing a board at one of the deputies who was trying to apprehend her.

McDaniel was tased three times before deputies got her out of the home.

The man who was struck with the flashlight had two cuts that drew blood.

McDaniel was taken to the hospital before going to jail on assault and criminal trespass charges.

She remained in jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $23,000 dollars.