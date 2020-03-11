College Station Police Drug Bust Of Multiple Quantities Of THC Products

A College Station police search of an apartment Monday north and west of the intersection of Harvey and Munson led to the seizure of almost five and a half pounds of THC products.

According to the arrest report, the drugs were found in the kitchen, laundry room, and bedroom of the apartment on University Oaks Boulevard.

Officers collected 606 THC edibles, 34 individual bottles of THC liquid, and 11 THC cartridges.

The street value of the edibles and cartridges was estimated at more than $3,700 dollars.

Officers also seized a ledger documenting drug sales.

The occupant, 22 year old James Deal, was released from jail the day after he was arrested after posting an $80,000 dollar bond.