 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter » City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, June 19th, 2020

Cheletia Johnson, Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about 40 years of the Lincoln Recreation Center, Juneteenth, the possible reopening of the center, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Listen to “Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor Cheletia Johnson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=139780

Posted by on Jun 19 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in -