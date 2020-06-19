City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, June 19th, 2020
Cheletia Johnson, Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about 40 years of the Lincoln Recreation Center, Juneteenth, the possible reopening of the center, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Listen to “Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor Cheletia Johnson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Jun 19 2020.