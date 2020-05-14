City of Bryan Update on WTAW

 LISTEN LIVE 
Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, May 14th, 2020

Chief Building Officer Greg Cox visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Building Safety Month, their operations during coronavirus, what adjustments their department has made, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Listen to “Bryan’s Chief Building Officer Greg Cox on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

