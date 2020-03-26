City of Bryan Update Features Start Of Draining Midtown Park Lake

Paul Kaspar, City Engineer, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about work beginning on the Midtown Park lake, impact on the wildlife, the BigShots construction timeline, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Listen to “City of Bryan Engineer Paul Kaspar on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.