CHI St. Joseph Health Updates Visitor Policies

News release from CHI St. Joseph Health:

Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to further prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), we are enhancing our visitor policy across all CHI St. Joseph Health facilities across the Brazos Valley while taking into account market-specific epidemiologic factors.

The modified visitor policy limits the number of visitors to two (2) adult visitors per patient per day for patients who are not in isolation and one (1) adult visitor per patient per day for patients who are in isolation. Signage on the patient’s door will indicate if they are in isolation.

The new policy also limits the number of entry points at each facility.

Additionally, visitors may be asked to wear a mask, gown, or gloves depending on the health condition of the patient they’re visiting.

Visitors may be screened upon entering the hospital and visitors who are ill will not be allowed to enter the facility unless seeking care.

Visitors will be instructed not to visit common areas, such as cafeterias, waiting rooms, lobbies, and gift shops.

Below are the CHI St. Joseph Health Brazos Valley facilities impacted by the modified visitor policy:

• CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health Skilled Nursing & Rehab – Bryan

• CHI St. Joseph Health Skilled Nursing & Rehab – Burleson

• CHI St. Joseph Health Assisted Living

For more information, visit CHIStJoseph.org.