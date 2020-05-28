CHI-St. Joseph Health Has No Downsizing Plans

The business comeback from the pandemic has started at the Bryan based CHI St. Joseph health system.

A St. Joseph spokesperson tells WTAW News at this time no layoffs are anticipated.

According to a St. Joseph statement, the system continues to identify additional ways to reduce costs, such as staffing to current volumes.

The amount of elective procedures since the governor’s order to suspend elective procedures was lifted has not returned to levels before the pandemic.

St. Joseph describes what has happened as significant financial strain on the system.

Statement from CHI-St. Joseph Health System to WTAW News:

CHI St. Joseph Health—like every health system across the country—has experienced significant financial strain caused by large declines in volumes and revenue during this pandemic.

While our elective procedures and visits are beginning to increase, we are not at the level we were pre-COVID-19 and do not expect to be for some time.

We must also remain prepared for additional COVID-19 cases.

At this time we do not anticipate any layoffs. We continue to identify additional ways to reduce costs, such as staffing to current volumes.