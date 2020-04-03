Chennedy Carter Named to WBCA All-America Team

ATLANTA – Chennedy Carter was named to the 10-player All-American Team by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday morning for the first time in her career.

The All-American becomes just the second player in program history to be named to the WBCA’s 10-player All-American Team. Danielle Adams earned A&M’s selection during the 2010-11 national championship season.

This is now the eighth separate All-American honor (WBCA – 3, AP – 3, USBWA – 2) for the Mansfield, Texas, native. This is the gold standard for the program, with the next closest players at five each (Danielle Adams, Courtney Walker ).

This accolade will cap off Carter’s career as she announced that she would forgo her senior season and enter the 2020 WNBA Draft this past Sunday. Carter is expected to be drafted within the top-five picks of the first round. The draft will take place virtually on April 17 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Aggie legend holds the A&M records in double-digit scoring streak (62), 20 point games (62) and 30 point games (12). The three-time All-SEC first teamer is the second leading scorer in A&M history with 1,983 points.

Carter’s season was highlighted with a 37-point performance to knock off ranked Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. This is the most points scored by an Aggie in an SEC game in program history. She also set the collegiate record for points scored against the USA National Team, when she poured in 34 against all-time greats like Seimone Augustus, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and many more.

2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-Americans:

Name School Chennedy Carter Texas A&M University Lauren Cox Baylor University Kathleen Doyle University of Iowa Dana Evans University of Louisville Tyasha Harris University of South Carolina Ruthy Hebard University of Oregon Sabrina Ionescu University of Oregon Aari McDonald University of Arizona Satou Sabally University of Oregon Megan Walker University of Connecticut

2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:

Name School Bella Alarie Princeton University Grace Berger Indiana University Aliyah Boston University of South Carolina Brittany Brewer Texas Tech University Jessika Carter Mississippi State University Bre Cavanaugh Fordham University Kaila Charles University of Maryland Te’a Cooper Baylor University Elissa Cunane North Carolina State University Crystal Dangerfield University of Connecticut Rennia Davis University of Tennessee Nicki Ekhomu Florida State University Kiah Gillespie Florida State University Haley Gorecki Duke University Vivian Gray Oklahoma State University Arella Guirantes Rutgers University Naz Hillmon University of Michigan Becca Hittner Drake University Rhyne Howard University of Kentucky Rickea Jackson Mississippi State University Keri Jewett-Giles Florida Gulf Coast University Ashley Joens Iowa State University Stella Johnson Rider University Jazmine Jones University of Louisville Dorka Juhasz Ohio State University Antoinette Miller University of Cincinnati Beatrice Mompremier University of Miami (FL) Olivia Nelson-Ododa University of Connecticut Erica Ogwumike Rice University Michaela Onyenwere University of California – Los Angeles Ali Patberg Indiana University Chelsey Perry University of Tennessee at Martin Mikayla Pivec Oregon State University Lindsey Pulliam Northwestern University Destiny Slocum Oregon State University NaLyssa Smith Baylor University Chante Stonewall DePaul University Ilmar’I Thomas University of Cincinnati Alexis Tolefree University of Arkansas Kiana Williams Stanford University Christyn Williams University of Connecticut Jocelyn Willoughby University of Virginia

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics