Cancellations & Related Event Changes Due To Coronavirus

Notifications made to WTAW March 12, 2020:

From Texas A&M: Classes Canceled March 16-20, Will Resume Online-Only March 23-April 28 Campus will remain open to faculty, staff and students. Texas A&M leadership will advise faculty members on all protocols in the days to come.

From Blinn College: Blinn is extending spring break for students by one week. Faculty and staff will return on Monday, March 16th, but students will return on Monday, March 23rd.

From Bryan ISD: All Bryan ISD campuses will be closed at least one week from March 16-20, 2020.

From MSC OPAS: Next week’s performances of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical have been cancelled. We are working with the show’s producers to re-schedule the dates and are hopeful that we will be able present the musical in the next calendar year. In the meantime, all ticket holders will be contacted for refunds when the MSC Box Office resumes regular business hours on Monday. More information about how this affects the rest of the season will be coming soon.

The George Bush Library and Museum is open Friday, March 13. Then it will be closed Saturday, March 14 until further notice.

There are new visitor polices at CHI St. Joseph Health. Click HERE to be directed to those changes.

The city of Bryan has announced the downtown Bryan Maroon & White Night, scheduled for Friday, March 20, has been cancelled.

The Pioneer Unit of the Herb Society of America has cancelled The Herb Forum and The Plant Sale. It was to be held on March 20th and March 21st at Festival Hill in Round Top.