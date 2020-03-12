Bush Library & Museum Is Open Friday, Then Will Close Until Further Notice

The George Bush Library and Museum will be open Friday, then will close until further notice.

Museum spokesman David Anaya says they were notified Thursday afternoon by the National Archives, which is the governmental agency in charge.

The museum grounds, including the cemetery, will continue regularly scheduled hours until further notice.

Anaya says the admission price on Friday has been reduced to $6 dollars for adults, senior citizens, and retired members of the military.

Those visiting on Friday will notice steps that have been taken to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Interactive displays and audio wands have been discontinued. But audio tours can be done through your smartphone.

And numerous anti-bacterial sanitizer stations were added around the museum.

From the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum:

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has directed all museums and research rooms nationwide to close to the public beginning Saturday, March 14 until further notice.

NARA Staff will continue to serve the public remotely by responding to all phone calls and email requests to info.bush@nara.gov.

The Bush Family Gravesite and the museum grounds will continue to be open to the public until further notice.

All public events nationwide are canceled until further notice, including in-person public programs, tours, school group visits, public meetings, external conferences, and facility rentals.

Where possible, we will conduct public events and outreach activities online. The National Archives and Records Administration is working with public health officials and our counterpart agencies to monitor and respond to the evolving conditions.

About the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum: Located on the campus of Texas A&M University, the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is part of the National Archives and Records Administration. The Bush Library and Museum is located at 1000 George Bush Drive West, College Station, TX, 77845. The museum is fully handicapped accessible.

For more information, call 979-691-4000 or go to bush41.org.