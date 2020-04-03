BTU Reducing Electric Rates In April And May

The board at BTU has approved a rate reduction of 15 percent for its electric customers in the months of April and May.

That’s the result of BTU paying less to produce power.

Statement from BTU/city of Bryan:

The Board of Directors of Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) announced today that rate relief measures have been approved to assist customers during this difficult time.

There are several components of BTU electric rates including a power supply adjustment, which is utilized to recover the cost of fuel for power plants and to purchase and sell energy in the ERCOT market to meet the needs of our community. Due to an unexpectedly mild winter and consistently low natural gas costs, the Board has approved a reduction to the power supply adjustment portion of all rates by approximately one-half for both the April and May bills. “This amounts to roughly one and one-half cent per kWh, which generally equates to an approximate 15% reduction in electric costs”, says Gary Miller BTU General Manager.

At this time, BTU will continue its policy of not disconnecting customers for non-payment and will also continue to waive penalties. It is BTU’s intent that these measures will provide relief to those financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. BTU will continue to work with customers throughout this hardship, and would like to assure the community that we have a detailed plan to continue providing safe and reliable energy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questions may be directed to the Customer Service department at (979) 821-5700 or contactBTU@btutilities.com. Customers are encouraged to follow BTU’s Facebook (@BryanTexasUtilities) and Twitter (@BTU_BryanTX) pages for updates.